Boeing reaches settlements in 737 MAX 8 crash lawsuits ahead of trial

Settlements were reached in civil cases filed by the families of Antoine Lewis and Darcy Belanger, two victims of the 2019 Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash in Ethiopia. The agreements came just before the trial was set to begin on April 7 in Chicago’s federal court. Terms of the settlements remain confidential.

Lewis, a 39-year-old U.S. Army Captain from Illinois, and Belanger, a 46-year-old environmental advocate from Colorado, were among the 157 people killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

Attorneys representing the families emphasised the emotional impact of the tragedy and expressed hope that the settlements bring some measure of closure. Legal proceedings continue for other families, with the next trial scheduled for July 14 and another on November 3.