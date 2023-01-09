Passenger numbers at Berlin Brandenburg airport doubled in 2022

1.53 million passengers used BER in December

With around 1.53 million passengers, passenger numbers at the end of the year were slightly lower than the previous month. Compared to December of the previous year, the number of passengers grew by almost half a million. With regard to the whole year, the number of passengers at BER has approximately doubled to 19.85 million in 2022 compared to 9.95 million in 2021.

12,180 aircraft took off and landed at the capital’s airport in the last month of the year. There were 12,201 aircraft movements in the same period last year. During the entire year, 164,293 aircraft took off and landed at BER compared to 105,740 aircraft movements in 2021. Aircraft capacity utilization grew to almost 80 percent in the past year.

Air cargo volumes declined to 2,974 tonnes in December, compared to 3,134 tonnes in the previous year. The entire year saw shipments increase to 31,827 tonnes from 27,437 tonnes in 2021.

Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “Double the passenger numbers compared to the previous year shows that BER is being well-received. People from the region were pleased to have more opportunities to fly on holiday last year. At the same time, tourism to the capital region has also gathered pace again. Together with our partners at BER, we were prepared for the rapid increase in passenger traffic and responded by opening Terminal 2 and offering more digital and automated services. The positive feedback from our guests encourages us to continue on this path in 2023.”

