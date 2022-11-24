During two hours, climate activists paralyze air traffic at Berlin Brandenburg

Climate activists of action group “Letzte Generation” (Last Generation) have halted air traffic at Berlin Brandenburg airport during two hours on Thursday evening by blocking the two active runways.

Shortly after 16:00 (UTC +1), the activists forced their entry onto the airport premises. By entering the tarmac via two sides (North and South), air traffic was completely paralyzed.

Activists used bikes to cycle on the tarmac. According to the German police, some of them glued themselves onto the runway surface.

With banners and a livestream, the activists explained their motives. They asked passengers to stop traveling, and demanded the government to stop subsidizing aviation.

“Airoplanes are no mean of transport for common people. 80% of people never ever went anywhere by plane. Only one very wealthy percent is responsible for about of emissions caused by air traffic.” Letzte Generation wrote on social media.

At around 18:15, air traffic recovered. The airlines were forced to cancel five flights, affecting 750 passengers.

German minister of Transport Volker Wissing (FDP) strongly denounced the actions.

Worse for the climate is that numerous flights en-route towards Berlin were forced to divert, or simply returned to their airport of departure.

Des activistes du mouvement Letzte Generation ont bloqué la piste de l'aéroport de Berlin Brandenburg. L'action a été diffusée en direct sur internet, et de nombreux vols ont été déroutés.

Aktuell blockieren Unterstützer:innen der Letzten Generation das Rollfeld des BER.

Einige haben sich auf dem Asphalt festgeklebt, andere fahren mit Rad über den Rangierbereich und bringen so den Flugverkehr zum Erliegen. Vor dem Betreten des BER informierten sie die Polizei. pic.twitter.com/c6UGVfPDI9 — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) November 24, 2022