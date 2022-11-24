EUROCONTROL Member States approve creation of voluntary solidarity funds to support Member States impacted by war

The 41 EUROCONTROL Member States have today entrusted the Organisation with a new task – the creation of voluntary solidarity funds in support of Member States in air traffic crisis situations due to reasons beyond their control.

The Member States also asked the Agency to establish and manage two specific funds, one in the form of a donation to Ukraine and Moldova of 46.5M€ and one in the form of a loan of 46.1M€ to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The funds will be used to cover staff and training costs as well as any other costs needed to ensure operational readiness and continuity when air traffic recovers.

Eamonn Brennan, Director General of EUROCONTROL said “We are all aware of the major impact Putin’s war of aggression on Ukraine has had on air traffic across the European continent. EUROCONTROL stands in solidarity with Ukraine and the other States whose air traffic control services have been so severely impacted. This decision allows us together to take collective action to provide support and funding to ensure the longer-term viability of air traffic control in any State that is impacted in such a way now and in the future.”

Henrik Hololei, Director General Mobility and Transport at the European Commission said “The Russian unprovoked brutal aggression has completely stopped traffic over the Ukrainian airspace and has led to a loss of staff and incomes from route charges. Showing solidarity towards a fellow Member State, Ukraine, which is facing a brutal aggression, is the very least EUROCONTROL Members can do and I am sure we will show solidarity until the war is over with Ukrainian success and we embark on re-innovating and re-building Ukraine.“

Brussels, Belgium, 24 November 2022