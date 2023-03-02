Barcelona Airport renovates runway 06L/24R

The works include the paving of the runway and the replacement of the beacon lights, among others.

It is an investment of 4.7 million euros.

Mitigating measures have been planned according to airlines, as usual in these maintenance interventions in all airports, to affect the capacity as little as possible.

AENA will begin next Saturday, March 4, the pavement renovation works of the 06L/24R runway at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport in Barcelona. It will act on the section between R6 and R1, excluding the crossing with runway 02/20. The works, which are framed in the usual maintenance of the infrastructure, represent an investment of 4.7 million euros.

In order to keep maintenance compatible with airport activity, the works have been programmed to minimise its impact on the operation. In a coordinated manner with the airlines, flight planning has been adjusted during the works period so that airlines can adapt their programming to the improvement actions.

As usual in these interventions, this maintenance will imply the closure of the 06L/24R runway for 14 days. In addition, within the same period, the work with a condition to runway 02/20 will extend for two days for paving, beaconing and signalling.

The intervention also includes the milling and paving of the rolling of the 06L/24R runway and a complementary action within the 90 metres of the 02-20 runway axis. In addition, in both areas the replacement of beacon lights, the replacement of the base boxes, the execution of rozas and lying again secondary wiring and the repainting of the horizontal signage of the runways will be carried out. The deadline for the execution of all the works is eight months.

March 2, 2023