U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters achieve 5 million flight hours

Five million hours equates to flying an AH-64 nonstop for more than 208,333 days

The Apache continues to prove its reliability and versatility with worldwide customers

Boeing and the AH-64 team are observing a unique milestone as the U.S. Army’s AH-64 Apache attack helicopters have officially reached five million flight hours. The accomplishment is equivalent to flying nonstop for more than 208,333 days or 570 years and nine months. Additionally, 1.3 million of those five million flight hours were accomplished during combat.

“With more than five million flight hours, the Apache continues to be reliable, versatile and lethal,” said Katie Yursky, interim vice president of Attack Helicopter Programs and senior Mesa site executive. “Congratulations to the U.S. Army and its Apache aviators on reaching this incredible milestone. Every hour counts, and we look forward to supporting our soldiers on their next milestone and beyond.”

Since 1984 when the first AH-64 took flight, the U.S. Army has operated A, D and E-model Apaches. The U.S. Army currently operates D-model Apaches in addition to the AH-64E Apache.

“It is such a great privilege and an honor to be a part of the Apache programme,” Col. John (Jay) Maher, U.S Army Apache Project Manager, said. “The five million flight hours milestone is a testament to the reliability and availability of the Apache in some of the world’s most demanding conditions. Supporting the Soldiers who fly and maintain the Apache is priority one.”

Boeing is upgrading the E-model to Version 6.5, which will include updated software, and integrating the Army’s new improved turbine engine. Additionally, the company announced the Modernised Apache in October 2022, a Boeing concept aligned with the U.S. Army’s future modernisation efforts, keeping the AH-64 a relevant, multi-domain lethal combat-multiplier for U.S. warfighters and international customers.

Built by Boeing in Mesa, Ariz., the AH-64 is the attack aircraft of choice for 19 defense forces around the globe, with additional international interest. In September 2022, Poland announced the selection of Boeing’s AH-64E Apache for the Polish Armed Forces’ new attack helicopter fleet.

MESA, Ariz., March 2, 2023