Miami International Airport celebrates LEVEL’s Barcelona service with artistic flair

Miami International Airport (MIA) recently welcomed LEVEL’s launch of Barcelona-Miami service with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a large-scale painting titled “Crossroads” by Miami graffiti artist Quake.

This new route marks Miami as LEVEL’s fifth U.S. destination and its sole route in Florida. The event celebrated the strong cultural ties between Barcelona and Miami-Dade County, highlighting the significance of this new connection.

LEVEL, a long-haul airline within the International Airlines Group (IAG), commenced three weekly flights to MIA on March 31, with plans to increase to four weekly flights during the summer.

The initiative is expected to bolster tourism and business opportunities between the two cities, which are both renowned for their graffiti art scenes. The painting, displayed in MIA’s Concourse F, symbolises the artistic synergy and global connectivity fostered by this new route.