Air Arabia Maroc launches flights from new base Rabat to five European destinations, including Brussels

Air Arabia Maroc, Morocco’s leading low-cost carrier, is expanding its operations by launching new direct flights from its latest airport base in Rabat. Starting from May 1, 2024, passengers can travel conveniently between Rabat-Salé Airport and European cities including Barcelona, Brussels, Basel, Paris, and Istanbul.

This move, with Rabat as the seventh base airport, is part of Air Arabia Maroc’s commitment to improving connectivity and fostering economic growth in Morocco and beyond. The expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for affordable and reliable travel options between Morocco and Europe.

Air Arabia Maroc currently operates over 65 routes from seven bases in Morocco (Rabat, Tetouan, Casablanca, Nador, Oujda, Fez and Tangier), utilising a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft with a focus on passenger comfort and affordability. Passengers can also benefit from the airline’s ‘SkyCafe’ and the innovative ‘Air Rewards’ loyalty programme.