More flights and destinations from Antwerp Airport during Summer 2022

From April, passengers travelling through Antwerp Airport can opt for 9 sunny destinations. Spain continues to be the hot spot as travellers can fly to five destinations. TUI fly Belgium remains the biggest airline at the regional airport.

TUI fly Belgium added additional frequencies to Alicante and Malaga and now offers seven weekly flights. The airline offers three weekly flights for Mallorca and Ibiza and two weekly flights for Murcia.

From 25 April, two weekly flights will connect Antwerp and Split, Croatia.

“Antwerp Airport is looking forward to the summer season. We notice that more and more people are starting to travel again. We are well prepared and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our airport,” says Antwerp Airport CEO Eric Dumas.

Gunther Hofman, Managing Director TUI fly Western Region adds: “TUI fly has always attached great importance to an offer that is optimally tailored to the wishes of the customer. In this philosophy, Antwerp airport has been offering great added value for years. After all, many Belgians prefer to depart close to home and greatly appreciate the easy accessibility and small scale of their regional airport. We are confident in Summer 2022 and are happy to be able to offer our travellers another great flight programme from Antwerp.”

Spain

Alicante (7x)

Malaga (7x)

Ibiza (3x)

Mallorca (3x)

Murcia (2x)

Croatia

Split (2x)

Morocco

Nador (2x)

Tanger (2x)

France

Avignon (2x)