Twenty destinations from Ostend-Bruges Airport during Summer 2022

Next Summer, passengers can fly again to twenty sunny destinations from Ostend-Bruges Airport. The airport welcomes back Turkish, Tunisian and Bulgarian destinations after a long COVID-19 pandemic break. Spain continues to be the most popular destination connecting the regional airport with seven cities.

“Ostend-Bruges Airport is looking forward to the summer season. We notice that more and more people are starting to travel again. We are well prepared and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our airport,” says Ostend-Bruges Airport CEO Eric Dumas.

Gunther Hofman, Managing Director TUI fly Western Region adds: “TUI fly has always attached great importance to an offer that is optimally tailored to the wishes of the customer. In this philosophy, Ostend-Bruges airport has been offering great added value for years. After all, many Belgians prefer to depart close to home and greatly appreciate the easy accessibility and small scale of their regional airport. We are confident in Summer 2022 and are happy to be able to offer our travellers another great flight program from Ostend.”

Spain

Alicante (6x)

Malaga (6x)

Ibiza (2x)

Majorca (4x)

Murcia (2x)

Gran Canaria (3x)

Tenerife (4x)

Greece

Chania (2x)

Heraklion (2x)

Corfu (2x)

Kos (2x)

Rhodes (2x)

Turkey

Antalya (4x)

Bodrum (2x)

Eskisehir (2x)

Izmir (2x)

Tunisia

Djerba (2x)

Enfidha (2x)

Bulgaria

Burgas (2x)

Varna (2x)