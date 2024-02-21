Antwerp Airport beats 2019 records in January 2024

In January, Antwerp Airport welcomed 15,891 passengers. That’s an increase of 20.6% compared to last year and 2.8% more than in January 2019.

TUI fly Belgium operated more flights in January than last year, the SkyAlps flights to Bolzano are a great success, more and more travellers are finding their way to London City with Luxair, and ASL Fly Executive also had a successful month with flights to Innsbruck!

In addition to scheduled services, the business segment also had a positive month, highlighting Antwerp’s versatility as an airport.