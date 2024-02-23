Antwerp Airport faces legal battle over ‘illegal’ runway expansion

Antwerp Deurne Airport, operated by the Airport Exploitation Company (LEM) and the airport development company of the Flemish Region (LOM), is back in court as some action groups claim the airport illegally extended its runway almost a decade ago.

The expansion involved creating a Runway Safety Area (RSA), leading to legal disputes and objections from municipalities and environmental groups. Despite a previous ruling in favour of the airport, the case resurfaced, with potential consequences including a hefty fine.

The airport argues that the environmental impact is minimal and accuses opponents of pursuing an agenda to close the airport. The verdict is expected on February 23.