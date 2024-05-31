airBaltic launches direct flights from Palanga to Amsterdam, enhancing connectivity for Western Lithuania

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has inaugurated a new non-stop service from Palanga to Amsterdam, marking a significant expansion in Palanga. The airline will offer two weekly flights on this route, enhancing travel options for both Lithuanian residents and international visitors.

In 2024, airBaltic will connect Lithuania to 19 destinations, maintaining two aircraft based in Vilnius. Passengers can choose between Economy and Business class on all flights.

Key Highlights:

Increased Connectivity: The new route to Amsterdam, one of Europe’s major airport hubs, opens up access to over 100 destinations worldwide, benefiting travellers from Western Lithuania. This route is expected to boost tourism and business connections in the region.

Strategic Importance: Mantas Vrubliauskas, Vice President of Network Development at airBaltic, emphasised the importance of this route in enhancing connectivity and attracting visitors to Western Lithuania. Tomas Zitikis, Head of Route Development at Lithuanian Airports, noted that the direct flights will benefit passengers with both direct travel to Amsterdam and convenient connections to global destinations.

Tourism Potential: Amsterdam is a popular destination known for its historical charm, cultural landmarks like the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Anne Frank House, as well as its vibrant market and café culture. The direct flights are expected to attract more tourists from Western Europe to Lithuania.

Flight Details: The flights between Palanga and Amsterdam will take approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes.

airBaltic's Commitment: Celebrating 15 years of operations in Palanga, airBaltic continues to strengthen its presence, offering daily services to Riga and extensive connectivity through its network and more than 20 codeshare partners.

This new route underscores airBaltic’s commitment to expanding its services and enhancing the travel experience for passengers in Lithuania and beyond.