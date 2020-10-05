Armed man shot by military police in departure hall of Amsterdam Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
52

In the evening of 5 October, Dutch military police shot a man in his leg in the departure hall of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands after attacking them with a knife. 

In a tweet, the Marechaussee police service said that the man did not respond to repeated calls to drop his knife. The military police arrested the suspect, who has been hospitalized.

An investigation has been launched by the Marechaussee police. Meanwhile, a second suspect has been arrested.

 

