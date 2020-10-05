Armed man shot by military police in departure hall of Amsterdam Airport

In the evening of 5 October, Dutch military police shot a man in his leg in the departure hall of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands after attacking them with a knife.

In a tweet, the Marechaussee police service said that the man did not respond to repeated calls to drop his knife. The military police arrested the suspect, who has been hospitalized.

An investigation has been launched by the Marechaussee police. Meanwhile, a second suspect has been arrested.

Op Schiphol heeft de Marechaussee zojuist in de vertrekhal een man in zijn been geschoten nadat hij de marechaussees met een mes belaagde. De man reageerde niet op herhaaldelijke oproep om het mes meer te leggen. Situatie onder controle, verdachte afgevoerd met ambulance — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) October 5, 2020