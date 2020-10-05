An unprecedented helicopter mission on the Citadel of Namur, Belgium

Tomorrow, 6 October, a spectacular helicopter mission will take place in the Belgian city of Namur. A Eurocopter Super Puma (registered OE-SXP) that arrived in the city today (5 October) will deliver three pylons for a new cable car. The “téléphérique” will connect the city center with the famous Citadel of Namur.

This procedure is not uncommon in France or Switzerland, but rather exceptional in Belgium. Three of those pylons – 21 rotations in total – must be helicoptered due to the inaccessibility of the fortified site.

Due to the urban environment, the helicopter will avoid certain areas. The entire operation is expected to last between two and three hours, and will start at 08:00 (UTC +2), weather depending.

The city of Namur expects a massive crowd but informs that the access to the Citadel will be prohibited. Hence, mayor Maxime Prévot advises spectators to watch the event on the other side of the river Sambre.

The first cable car was built in 1956, but the infrastructure was closed in 1997. Once finished, the cable car will bring passengers to the Citadel in 3 minutes and 30 seconds.