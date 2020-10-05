In the midst of a pandemic, Avianca hosts in-flight concert

Bart Noëth
Passengers on today’s domestic flight AV8565 between Medellin and Bogota, Colombia sure had an unforgettable trip thanks to a live and in-flight concert by the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra (Orquesta Filarmónica de Medellín).

A nice memory for the passengers and a great commercial stunt, airline Avianca must have thought. But in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, the use of brass instruments on board sound like a stupid idea.

