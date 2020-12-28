Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and partners well-prepared for coronavirus vaccine shipments

Fast lanes for vaccines

Now that VGN is up and running, it has quickly begun creating ‘fast lanes’ at Schiphol to facilitate the direct handling and delivery of the vaccines and to reduce the storage time at the airport to an absolute minimum. The vaccines will be handled as priority cargo by all parties.

The working group is also being supported by local authorities. Airport Customs is an active member of the group and aims to realise quick and smooth customs checks for the vaccines. Moreover, the group is actively cooperating with the Dutch Military Police which is assisting with security measures and procedures.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is the second-largest cargo airport in Europe. Of all European airports, it also has the most direct connections, i.e. 332 to 92 countries.