Wizz Air connects Brussels South Charleroi with Tirana, Eindhoven with Milan Malpensa and Tirana

As already published in the last 48 hours, Wizz Air has announced the launch of four new bases (Milan Malpensa, Larnaca, Lviv and Tirana), the expansion of London Luton, and new stations at Salzburg, Menorca, Santorini and Skiathos as of July. This represents 55 new routes and has positive consequences for the airports of Brussels South Charleroi and Eindhoven catering for many Belgian travellers.

Charleroi Airport will be served from Tirana, initially with 2 flights per week, a frequency that will increase to 3 and 4 flights per week in July and August.

From July 3, Wizz Air flies daily between Eindhoven Airport and Milan Malpensa in Italy. The flight is operated with a 230-seat Airbus A321. Milan Malpensa is an important addition to the Eindhoven Airport destination network. It is a fast and therefore attractive connection between two major economic regions for business travellers.

From July 2, WizzAir flies three times a week between Eindhoven Airport and Tirana, the capital of Albania. This is the only connection between the Netherlands and Albania. The flights (on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) are operated with a 180-seat Airbus A320.

Roel Hellemons, director of Eindhoven Airport: “It is certainly a very positive signal in the current uncertain times that new routes to and from the Brainport region are being started up. This says something about the international position of our region and about the opportunities for the future. We, therefore, believe it is very important to continue to fulfil the role of connector for our region.”