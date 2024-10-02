Ryanair expands Cork Winter 2024 schedule with new routes to Brussels South Charleroi and Rome Ciampino

Ryanair has announced its Winter 2024 schedule for Cork Airport, featuring 23 routes, including two new destinations: Brussels South Charleroi and Rome Ciampino. The airline will also increase flights to popular destinations Lanzarote and Manchester, providing more travel options for customers in the Munster and South-Leinster regions.

Ryanair’s commitment to Cork includes three based aircraft, one of which is an eco-friendly Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, representing a $300 million investment and supporting over 1,500 local jobs.

With an 85% traffic growth since 2019, Ryanair expects to serve 2 million passengers annually from Cork, contributing to regional development and year-round tourism. To celebrate, the airline has launched a seat sale with fares starting at €21.99.