Wizz Air to open bases in Salzburg, Austria, with six new routes, and in Tirana, Albania, with 16 new destinations

From July 20th, 2020, Wizz Air will open a new station in Salzburg, from where it will fly to Larnaca, Kyiv, Bucharest, Belgrad, Tuzla and Skopje directly!

Simultaneously, Wizz Air announced its third new base in 2 days: Tirana (Albania). Sixteen new destinations have been added from Tirana, in addition to five Italian routes launched earlier in the year. Brussels South Charleroi is one of the new routes from Titana.

This new expansion is announced one day after Wizz Air divulged new bases at Larnaca, Cyprus, and Milan Malpensa, Italy, and a further expansion at London Luton, UK.

 

