Transavia France resumes flights on 15 June

AirFrance-KLM’s low-cost subsidiary Transavia France is resuming flights in a very gradual manner and adapted to the health and traffic conditions between countries. The airline recommends consulting the conditions of entry into the countries communicated by the authorities.

Programme from Nantes and Lyon

From June 15, Transavia will operate flights to Lisbon, Faro and Porto from Nantes and Lyon

From June 29, Transavia will serve:

• From Nantes: Portugal (Lisbon, Faro, Porto), Greece (Athens, Heraklion, Rhodes, Santorini), Italy (Palermo) Croatia (Dubrovnik), Iceland and Malta

• From Lyon: Portugal (Lisbon, Faro, Porto), Greece (Athens, Heraklion)

Programme from Orly

From June 26, Transavia will serve the following destinations from Orly:

• Portugal: Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Madeira

• Spain: Malaga, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Ibiza, Mahon

• Greece: Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu, Chania, Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Rhodes, Zakynthos

• Iceland: Keflavik

• Ireland: Dublin

• Croatia: Split, Pula, Dubrovnik

• Netherlands: Amsterdam

• Italy: Catania, Palermo, Olbia

Programme from Montpellier

From June 26, Transavia will serve the airports of:

• Portugal: Lisbon, Faro,

• Italy: Palermo

• Greece: Athens, Heraklion

• Spain: Seville