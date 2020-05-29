European Commission agrees on Lufthansa rescue package – The airline surrenders 8 aircraft and 24 slots in Frankfurt/Munich

The German Federal Government and the EU Commission agree on the Lufthansa dispute

According to Handelsblatt, there is obviously a breakthrough in the recent deadlock between the Federal Government and the EU Commission. The Supervisory Board could meet on Whit Monday, after which the invitation to the extraordinary general meeting could be sent. If the shareholders agree, the state aid of nine billion euros could be delivered.

According to the information provided, the current compromise stipulates that Lufthansa should surrender a total of 8 aircraft (four in Frankfurt and four in Munich) together with the associated 24 slots. The planes and the slots should be awarded to competitors, enabling them to set up their own bases at Lufthansa’s two home airports.

Initially, the EU Commission had requested the delivery of 20 jets, while Lufthansa offered only three aircraft, before finally settling for the above compromise.

The rescue package has yet to be officially registered and approved in Brussels.