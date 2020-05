Wizz Air opens two new bases at Milan Malpensa and Larnaca, expands London Luton base

Wizz Air announced the opening of two bases from July 2020, at Milan Malpensa, Italy and Larnaca, Cyprus. Furthermore, the Hungarian low-cost carrier announced a few more routes from London Luton.

At Milan Malpensa, the carrier announced 20 new routes, basing 5 Airbus A320 family aircraft :

Athens from 31 July daily flight Corfu from 31 July 4 flights per week (1-3-5-7) Eindhoven from 3 July until 16 July and from 31 July daily flight Fuerteventura from 31 July 2 flights per week (1—5–) Gran Canaria from 5 July 2 flights per week (—4–7) Lisbon from 3 July daily flight London Luton from 3 July daily flight Mahon (Menorca) from 3 July daily flight Marrakesh from 1 August 4 flights per week (-2-4-67) Porto from 17 July 5 flights per week (1-345-7)

Pristina from 18 July 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-) Reykjavik – Keflavik from 3 July 3 flights per week (1-3-5–) Rhodes from 1 August 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-) Santorini from 31 July 5 flights per week (1-345-7) Tallinn from 18 July 2 flights per week (-2—6-) Tel Aviv from 17 July daily flight Tenerife from 4 July 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-) Thessaloniki from 31 July 4 flights per week (1-3-5-7) Valencia from 17 July daily flight Zakynthos from 1 August 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)

At Larnaca, the carrier announced 10 new routes, basing 2 Airbus A320 aircraft :

Athens from 1 July daily flight Billund from 2 July 2 flights per week (—4–7) Copenhagen from 1 July 3 flights per week (1-3-5–) Dortmund from 11 July 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-) Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden from 4 July 2 flights per week (-2—6-) Memmingen from 11 July 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-) Suceava from 13 July 2 flights per week (1—5–) Thessaloniki from 1 July daily flight Turku from 12 July 2 flights per week (–3—7) Wroclaw from 10 July 2 flights per week (1—5–)

Eventually, four more routes have been announced from London Luton.

Fuerteventura from 3 July 2 flights per week (1—5–) Lanzarote from 27 October 2 flights per week (-2—6-) Malaga from 1 July daily flight Palma de Mallorca from 1 July 5 flights per week (-234-67)