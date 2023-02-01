WestJet suspends flights to Europe

WestJet has temporarily suspended transatlantic service between three Canadian cities and Europe.

The airline announced on Monday that it was suspending transatlantic service between Halifax, Vancouver and Toronto and Europe, as part of its summer schedule for 2023.

Previously, WestJet offered direct flights from Halifax to London Gatwick, Dublin, Glasgow and Paris during the summer months.

The airlines will look at resuming transatlantic service in 2024.

Flights between Halifax and Frankfurt will be offered by Condor and Eurowings Discover with three weekly flights each during the summer season.