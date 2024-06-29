WestJet cancels over 235 flights due to AMFA strike, impacting 33,000 passengers

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association’s (AMFA) decision to strike has led WestJet to cancel over 150 flights starting Saturday, June 29, affecting approximately 20,000 travellers. Later in the day, these numbers rose to 33,000 passengers affected by the cancellation of 235 flights.

Limited options for rebooking are available, and further cancellations are expected if the strike continues.

WestJet is seeking immediate intervention from the Minister of Labour and the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to mitigate the impact on the over 250,000 passengers scheduled to fly during the long weekend.

Diederik Pen, President of WestJet, condemned the strike, highlighting its severe disruption to passengers and the broader economic ecosystem reliant on WestJet’s services. A significantly reduced flight schedule is anticipated by the end of the day on June 29.

Travellers are advised to check flight statuses on WestJet’s Guest Updates page.