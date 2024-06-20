WestJet Group expands fleet with two additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

The WestJet Group has announced the acquisition of two additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, sourced from Aviation Capital Group and High Ridge Aviation, to be integrated into their operations in 2024.

This follows a recent announcement of three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from BOC Aviation Limited and one from AerDragon. These new additions are part of WestJet’s strategy to enhance its capacity and provide affordable air travel to Canadians.

While the aircraft will initially be added without the standard WestJet cabin interiors, updating and reconfiguring these interiors will be a priority. This expansion supports WestJet’s growth plans and commitment to environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient operations.