WestJet takes off for Frankfurt! Codeshare with Condor connects five Canadian cities

WestJet and Condor Airlines have expanded their partnership, offering direct flights from five Canadian cities (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Halifax) to Frankfurt, Germany for the first time.

This codeshare agreement allows passengers to book a single ticket through WestJet, enjoy baggage transfers, and earn WestJet Dollars on Condor-operated flights. Passengers flying with Condor can also benefit from WestJet’s domestic network in Canada and connections to the US (pending approval).

This move strengthens ties between the airlines and provides more travel options for leisure travellers on both sides of the Atlantic.