Fourth emergency landing of a United Airlines plane this week

United Airlines flight UA821 from San Francisco to Mexico City on 8 March made an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to a reported hydraulics issue, marking the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week.

The Airbus A320 registered N485UA, carrying 110 people, landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport, with no injuries reported. The airline assured passengers that an alternate plane would be provided for their journey to Mexico. United Airlines stated that the aircraft’s three hydraulic systems were in place for redundancy, and preliminary information indicated an issue with only one system.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the emergency landing. The incident follows an evacuation in Houston and emergency landings in Los Angeles and Fort Myers earlier in the week, though no injuries were reported in those cases.

The passengers of UA821 were able to continue their trip from Los Angeles to Mexico City on another A320 registered N478UA. They arrived at their destination with a delay of 6 hours.