United Airlines Boeing 777 loses aft inner wheel on departure San Francisco Airport

Only collateral damage when a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N226UA) lost its aft inner wheel on departure from San Francisco Airport, United States on March 7th. In a spotters livestream YouTube video, (see below), you can see the detachment of the wheel from the 777.

Flight UA35 to Osaka, Japan discontinued the climb and diverted to Los Angeles Airport for a safe landing.

United Airlines said that the flight carried 235 passengers, 10 flight attendants and 4 pilots.

“The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires,” the airline said.

The tire ended up on an employee car parking lot, leaving damage to some vehicles.

Luckily, nobody got injured during the incident.

United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (N226UA, built 2001) lost the aft inner wheel on the left maingear moments after getting airborne from runway 28L at San Francisco-Intl AP (KSFO), CA. The wheel fell into a parking lot demolishing a parked car. No one on the ground was injured.… pic.twitter.com/xflQzYhxuX — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 8, 2024

The missing wheel of the Boeing 777-222(ER) plane (N226UA) has damaged multiple cars at SFO. ?@Julian61865944 https://t.co/6Zyv0LEQWw pic.twitter.com/X2o6LHwBEM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) March 7, 2024