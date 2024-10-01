NTSB warns over 40 foreign airlines about potential rudder safety issue on Boeing 737s

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued urgent warnings to over 40 foreign airlines about potential rudder control issues on Boeing 737 aircraft. This follows a February incident involving a United Airlines flight where the rudder pedals became stuck during landing, raising concerns about a jammed rudder control system.

The NTSB has identified similar incidents involving two foreign operators in 2019, linked to faulty rudder actuators. The NTSB believes 271 potentially defective parts may have been installed on aircraft operated by foreign carriers, with 16 still in use by U.S.-registered planes.

Boeing informed affected operators about the issue in August, but NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy criticised the FAA for not acting sooner. The FAA has since committed to further testing and discussions with global aviation authorities.

United Airlines has already removed the affected components from its fleet, while other airlines, including WestJet and Flair Airlines, confirmed compliance with safety protocols. The FAA plans additional simulator tests in October to address the issue.