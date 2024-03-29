Warsaw Chopin Airport to offer new destinations for the summer season

Warsaw Chopin Airport is set to introduce several new flight destinations for the upcoming summer season, expanding its offerings for travellers.

Poland’s national carrier, PLL LOT, will commence flights to Saudi Arabia and reinstate daily flights to Athens, while Turkish carrier SunExpress will start flying to Izmir from May onwards. Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines will increase its flights to Addis Ababa, and LOT will establish a regular connection to Tashkent. Furthermore, starting March 31, Romania and Bulgaria will join the EU’s Schengen Area for air travel, streamlining the process for travellers.

With these new connections, Warsaw aims to attract tourists from various countries, capitalising on its recognition as the “European Best Destination” of 2023. Visitors are encouraged to plan longer stays to fully explore Warsaw’s top attractions.

