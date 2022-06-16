Two new routes from Lille to Algeria this summer with TUI fly Belgium

The airline TUI fly Belgium, which already serves 19 destinations from Lille airport throughout the season, announces the launch of two new routes, to Bejaïa and Tlemcen. The company has now received all the authorisations from the French and Algerian authorities to operate these routes, the launch of which had been postponed several times due to the international health context.

Lille-Bejaia and Lille-Tlemcen from Wednesday, July 6

TUI fly Belgium confirms that it has received authorisation from the French and Algerian authorities to operate a regular flight program this summer on two new routes to Algeria from Lille.

TUI fly will serve Bejaïa and Tlemcen airports from July 6th.

The schedule in detail

Lille – Bejaia

• Period: flights from 06/07 to 02/11

• Flight day: Wednesday

• Times (local times)*: Lille – Béjaïa 06:00 – 07:50 / Béjaïa – Lille 08:25 – 12:20

Lille – Tlemcen

• Periods: flights from 06/07 to 05/10 (then from 11/10 to 02/11)

• Flight day: Wednesday until 05/10 (Tuesday from 11/10)

• Times (local times)*: Lille – Tlemcen 13:00 – 15:05 / Tlemcen – Lille 15:40 – 19:45

* hours subject to change in the days to come

Tickets are already on sale:

in travel agency

across all online distribution channels

on the company’s websites: www.tuifly.fr and www.tuifly.be

Lille, June 16, 2022