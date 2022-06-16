Unions representing Brussels Airlines pilots and cabin crew issue strike notice for next week

After the unions representing the pilots working for Brussels Airlines issued a strike notice last week, the unions representing the cabin crew are following their example. The strike is planned for 23, 24 and 25 June, the unions informed.

The strike notice lies within the framework of the social conflict which opposes them to the management of the airline. The unions representing the cabin crew have concluded the survey that was carried out among them.

85% of the cabin crew is in favour of a strike. The management of Brussels Airlines proposed a one-time premium of €450 but the unions rejected that offer as their main objective is to have more rest between duties on the airline’s medium-haul network.

“Cabin crew never asked for money to solve their problems, but has requested structural measures to ensure the future of the company and its employees,” a union member said.

“Yesterday, the cabin crew was supposed to get their July roster but this was postponed,” another union member explained to Aviation24.be. “In addition, there were countless errors in this months allowance payments. Once too often.”

A extraordinary reconciliation meeting is still scheduled tomorrow, but the unions question that this meeting will happen.