Condor announces flights from Düsseldorf to Cancun in winter 2020/21

Germany’s most popular leisure airline is introducing long-haul flights from Düsseldorf in the upcoming winter flight schedule: Condor will be flying from Düsseldorf to Cancun in Mexico every Tuesday and Saturday from 3 November 2020.

This means that Condor will supplement the existing departure airports for long-haul flights, Frankfurt and Munich, in the 2020/21 winter flight schedule while planning the inclusion of further long-haul destinations from Düsseldorf. Condor flies from Munich to Cancun as well as to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and is now also flying to Varadero in Cuba. Seattle will also be included in the program and will thus now be served from Munich all year round. All flights can now be booked online at www.condor.com, by telephone or in a travel agency.

“Condor already successfully flies to long-haul tourist destinations from Frankfurt and Munich and is supplementing its existing range with flights from Düsseldorf. This is our response to market demand from both end customers and our tour operator partners. We are still examining further long-haul destinations from Düsseldorf“, says Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor. “Düsseldorf has always been an important location for Condor, where we have also been servicing parts of our fleet through our own technical operation since 2018“.

Condor is stationing a Boeing 767 in Düsseldorf for the winter flight schedule 2020/21, with which Germany’s most popular leisure airline takes off for Cancun every Tuesday and Saturday. The flights can be booked from 359.99 EUR per person and route.

Thomas Schnalke, CEO of Düsseldorf Airport: “Condor’s decision to offer an attractive long-haul destination from Düsseldorf starting this winter is good news for our airport. Condor has been a reliable and important partner for us for many years. And more than that: The airline is expanding its presence and portfolio in Düsseldorf with the destination Cancun in Mexico. A positive signal in these turbulent times – for Condor, the DUS location and the people in our region.

Long-haul flights can also be booked from Munich, new: Varadero (Cuba), Seattle (USA) all year round.

As in the current winter and the upcoming summer flight schedule, Condor will continue to offer attractive long-haul destinations from Munich. In the 2020/21 winter season, the leisure airline will be flying three times a week to Punta Cana and twice a week to Cancun. In addition, the leisure airline will now also be flying once a week to Varadero in Cuba and will continue its summer connections to Seattle twice a week in the winter timetable.

Frankfurt, 5 March 2020 | 12:34