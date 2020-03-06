Loganair leaves Brussels

On 22 March 2020, Loganair will cease operating the Aberdeen – Newcastle – Brussels route, opened in March 2019.

Loganair, the Scottish airline, has announced it will stop flying its route from Aberdeen and Newcastle to Brussels, with the last flight operating on 22 March 2020.

The NCL-BRU route was taken over by Loganair after the flybmi demise in February 2019, and launched in March 2019, before extending it from Newcastle to Aberdeen on 13 January this year.

Loganair said on Twitter that “our Newcastle to Brussels route has been under review for some time. Unfortunately, the impact of the Coronavirus has had a further negative impact and we are left with little choice but to cancel our operation for the time being.”, adding that the airline has reviewed all the routes, and has reduced its available seats between 8 and 10% over the coming months.

It is unknown at the moment if the route will be back soon.

On 2 January 2020, Loganair already cancelled another route from the United Kingdom, East Midlands to Brussels, launched on 2 September 2019.