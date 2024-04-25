Condor welcomes first new Airbus A320neo: advancing fleet modernisation and passenger comfort

Condor ushers in a new era of fleet modernisation with the arrival of its first brand-new Airbus A320neo aircraft, D-ANCZ, in Frankfurt. Scheduled for its maiden commercial flight on May 15 from Frankfurt to Palma de Mallorca, this marks the beginning of Condor’s renewal of its short and medium-haul fleet. By 2029, a total of 41 new aircraft, including 13 Airbus A320neo and 28 Airbus A321neo, will replace the existing fleet, enhancing efficiency and passenger experience.

Peter Gerber, CEO of Condor, emphasises the airline’s commitment to responsible travel and customer comfort through fleet modernisation. With the A320neo’s advanced technology, including optimised wings, Sharklets, and Pratt & Whitney engines, Condor achieves significant reductions in kerosene consumption, CO2 emissions, and noise levels.

In addition to improved efficiency, the A320neo introduces connectivity on board with the “FlyConnect” internet and entertainment portal, offering passengers the latest entertainment programmes streamed on personal devices and the option to purchase data packages. The new cabin design features a stylish colour concept, mood lighting, and larger luggage compartments, ensuring enhanced comfort for passengers on short and medium-haul flights. This fleet renewal underscores Condor’s commitment to providing a modern and seamless travel experience for its guests.