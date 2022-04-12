TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320 overflies buildings at close range during go-around Copenhagen Airport

On 8 April, a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320 (registered CS-TNV) performed flight TP754 between Lisbon, Portugal and Copenhagen, Denmark. The aircraft carried 102 passengers and 7 crew members. During the short final approach at Copenhagen, the speed of the aircraft sharply dropped, forcing the pilots to perform a go-around. Website The Aviation Herald reports that the Airbus flew just above the airport perimetre and houses of the Maglebylille community. The pilots were able to slowly recover the loss of speed and landed on another runway 20 minutes later.

Yesterday, Denmark’s Havarikommissionen (HCL, Danish Accident Investigation Board) reported they rated the occurrence a serious incident and opened an investigation. Preliminary results suggest there was no abnormal ground contact like a wing or engine pod strike, and the aircraft remained undamaged. The HCL subsequently clarified that there are no visual indications or marks indicating the wing or engine made ground contact.

The same day, TAP Air Portugal reported the incident due to technical reasons while already over the runway. TAP is fully collaborating with the investigation. The airline does not have any report of damage to the aircraft. The flight trajectory and performance are being analysed in the safety investigation. The aircraft is going to return to Lisbon later today.

Source: Alvorlig hændelse i Københavns Lufthavn (BT.dk)

Incident: TAP A320 at Copenhagen on Apr 8th 2022, possible wingtip strike on landing, overflew buildings at very low height on go around (Avherald.com)