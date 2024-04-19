Portugal’s Left Bloc proposes ending domestic flights by 2030 in favour of rail travel

The Left Bloc in Portugal is urging the government to eliminate domestic flights between Porto, Lisbon, and Faro airports by 2030, advocating for enhanced railway connections instead.

Citing the relatively short distances between these airports and the quality and speed of railway options, the party aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aviation. This proposal, part of a draft resolution submitted to the Assembly of the Republic, excludes international flights and those to autonomous regions.

The resolution calls for a gradual replacement of domestic flights with reinforced, fast, and affordable rail connections, with a complete transition by 2030. The Left Bloc emphasises the need to prioritise railways and initiate a reorganisation to phase out air travel between these airports.

Source: The Portugal News