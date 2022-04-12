Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries

André Orban
The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed first-quarter financial results on April 27. Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 1st Quarter
2022
Commercial Airplanes Programmes
737 86
747 1
767 5
777 3
787
Total 95
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
AH-64 Apache (New) 7
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 15
CH-47 Chinook (New) 4
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3
F-15 Models 1
F/A-18 Models 4
KC-46 Tanker 4
P-8 Models 3
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

