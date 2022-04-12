Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2022.
The company will provide detailed first-quarter financial results on April 27. Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
|Major Programmes
|1st Quarter
2022
|Commercial Airplanes Programmes
|737
|86
|747
|1
|767
|5
|777
|3
|787
|—
|Total
|95
|Defence, Space & Security Programmes
|AH-64 Apache (New)
|7
|AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|15
|CH-47 Chinook (New)
|4
|CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|3
|F-15 Models
|1
|F/A-18 Models
|4
|KC-46 Tanker
|4
|P-8 Models
|3
|Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.