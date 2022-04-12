Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed first-quarter financial results on April 27. Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 1st Quarter

2022 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 86 747 1 767 5 777 3 787 — Total 95 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 7 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 15 CH-47 Chinook (New) 4 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3 F-15 Models 1 F/A-18 Models 4 KC-46 Tanker 4 P-8 Models 3

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.