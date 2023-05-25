SKS Airways of Malaysia leases 10 Embraer E195-E2 from Azorra to expand fleet

SKS Airways, based in Malaysia, has selected the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to drive its growth plans in the region. The deal involves the lease of 10 E195-E2s from Azorra and was announced at the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition.

The aircraft will be based at Subang Airport in Kuala Lumpur, a city airport, starting from 2024. With a range of 2,600nm and a configuration of 136 seats, the E195-E2 is known for its efficiency, low emissions, and noise levels.

SKS Airways will be the first operator of the E195-E2 in Southeast Asia, contributing to Embraer’s expanding presence in the broader Asia Pacific region. The lease agreement was witnessed by prominent figures including Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong and representatives from Embraer. SKS Airways aims to establish Subang Airport as a premium city airport and aviation hub.

Embraer’s E-Jets family, including the E195-E2, is recognized for its suitability for city airports and has been deployed by airlines worldwide. The E195-E2 offers extended maintenance intervals, predictive maintenance tools, and a focus on sustainability with plans for carbon neutrality and increased use of sustainable aviation fuel.