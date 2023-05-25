easyJet to launch route from Gatwick to Akureyri, Iceland

British airline easyJet has announced plans to start scheduled flights between Akureyri and London’s Gatwick Airport. The flights will operate twice a week from October 31 to March. This new route is part of easyJet’s expansion, which includes 14 new routes.

The decision to fly to Akureyri was driven by Iceland’s popularity among British travellers and the city’s low winter occupancy. The collaboration with easyJet Holidays will also provide package tour options for travellers. Discussions with easyJet have been ongoing since 2014, and the decision is based on careful consideration of the market and underutilized opportunities.

While concerns exist about airlines cancelling routes to Akureyri, it is believed that easyJet’s extensive preparation and strong marketing network will contribute to the success of the new route.