SAS traffic figures September 2020: -78.6%

In September SAS carried 0.6 million passengers and reports a capacity reduction of 73% compared to the same period last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact SAS’ traffic negatively. In September, the total number of passengers ended at 0.6 million, a decrease by 2.3 million, and total capacity was down by 72.7% compared to the same period last year. Demand for domestic travel continues be stronger than for European and Intercontinental traffic and SAS has adapted its network accordingly.

“Since March, when nearly all traffic was halted, we have slowly started to rebuild our network. Today SAS operates up to 380 daily flights servicing 75 destinations and I am pleased that we now have resumed our presence at mainland China after 9 months interruption. Overall demand is heavily dependent on imposed travel restrictions. In September more countries were unfortunately classified as “red”, reducing the number of passengers somewhat versus August. However, in the last six months we have seen a slow but steady recovery in demand, and in September SAS reports half a million additional passengers than in April. Looking ahead, we continue to monitor the market development and stand ready to make further adjustments in accordance with how demand evolves,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Sep20 Change1 Nov19-Sep20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 254 -71.3% 21 132 -52.0% RPK (Mill.) 448 -86.7% 12 802 -60.6% Passenger load factor 35.8% -41.5 p u 60.6% -13.2 p u No. of passengers (000) 595 -78.6% 11 723 -54.4%

Geographical development, schedule Sep20 vs. Sep19 Nov19-Sep20 vs. Nov18-Sep19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -97.3% -84.7% -66.8% -57.7% Europe/Intrascandinavia -88.6% -74.9% -62.5% -55.5% Domestic -56.9% -37.3% -40.9% -30.6%

SAS charter traffic Sep20 Change1 Nov19-Sep20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 58 -86.6% 979 -72.9% RPK (Mill.) 46 -88.6% 843 -74.3% Load factor 79.2% -13.9 p u 86.1% -4.7 p u No. of passengers (000) 20 -87.5% 285 -76.6%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Sep20 Change1 Nov19-Sep20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 312 -72.7% 22 111 -53.6% RPK (Mill.) 494 -86.9% 13 646 -61.9% Load factor 37.7% -41.0 p u 61.7% -13.4 p u No. of passengers (000) 614 -79.1% 12 008 -55.4%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Sep20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.25 19.0% 26.1% PASK, SEK 0.45 -44.9% -41.7% Sep20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 96.2% Regularity 99.4% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -50.3% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer -4.5% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 37%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020 SAS reports change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with overall goal to reduce total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

October 7, 2020 11:00