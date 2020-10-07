Extra capacity for contactless baggage drop at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Schiphol has installed 20 new baggage drop-off points in departure hall 1, allowing travellers to check themselves in and drop their baggage off contactless. These new drop-off points in departure hall 1 mean an increased baggage check-in capacity for Schengen travellers.

Travellers flying with nine different airlines are able to make use of this new service, for which two rows of check-in desks have been remodelled. Besides baggage drop-off points, this area of the airport also has self-service check-in kiosks.