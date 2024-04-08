Two million passengers travelled with SAS during March (+5%)

Two million passengers travelled with SAS in March, a 5 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by 15 percent and RPK increased by 20 percent, compared with March 2023. The flown load factor for March was 79 percent.

“We are pleased to see that 2 million passengers travelled with SAS in March, which includes the Easter weekend this year. During the month, the U.S. Court approved SAS’ plan of reorganization, which is a major milestone for SAS FORWARD and sets a clear path for us to exit the restructuring proceedings. SAS has also signed a new agreement with the Norwegian Armed Forces for strategic air evacuation, which means we will continue these proud assignments using lower-emission Airbus A320neo aircraft following the phase-out of the current aircraft in 2025. Finally, we are proud that SAS was yet again voted the most sustainable company in the aviation industry among Swedish and Danish consumers,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.