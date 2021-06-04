SAS restarts route to Tokyo

SAS will reopen the direct route between Japan and Scandinavia starting in July. The first departure from Copenhagen will take off on Saturday, July 10, with a return flight from Tokyo, Haneda Airport, on Monday, July 12.

The route will be operated twice a week, with departures on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Copenhagen to Haneda. Returning flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays, from Haneda to Copenhagen.

Safe travel with SAS

Flying is a safe way to travel during the pandemic, as the air onboard is unfavourable for the transfer of infections. Over the past year, SAS has introduced a raft of measures and procedures to further ensure safe air travel. Read more about its initiatives at SAS Safe Travel.

Flexible booking with SAS

Flexibility is important for travellers, especially now that travelling is more challenging than usual. SAS has introduced more flexible rebooking options so that you can travel now or later. With a 24-hour money-back guarantee and flexible tickets on international trips, you can easily rebook – or cancel your trip completely and receive a SAS Travel Voucher – up until 72 hours before departure. For domestic trips in Scandinavia, SAS offers free rebooking up until one hour before departure in SAS Go Flex. SAS Plus tickets are both re-bookable and refundable. Here you will find more information about the different flexible solutions.

SAS Sustainability

The transition to more sustainable air travel is an existential topic and SAS is accelerating its efforts to reduce emissions. Our goal to reduce total CO2 emissions by 25% (compared to 2005 levels) is now to be reached in 2025, by modernising the fleet and increasing the usage of SAF (sustainable aviation fuels).