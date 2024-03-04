Ryanair sees 5% increase in February 2024 traffic despite challenges

Ryanair today announced a 5% increase in traffic for February 2024, welcoming 11.1 million guests compared to 10.6 million in the same period last year. Despite the growth, the airline faced challenges, particularly with the cancellation of 800 flights due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

In February 2024, Ryanair operated over 63,000 flights, maintaining an impressive load factor of 92%. However, the cancellation of flights due to external factors underscores the volatility inherent in the aviation industry.

Looking at the rolling figures, Ryanair’s traffic for the twelve months ending February 2024 reached 182.6 million guests, a significant 9% increase compared to the previous period. The load factor also improved by 1 percentage point, reaching 94%.