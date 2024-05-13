KlasJet expands global reach through engagement with EL AL Israel Airlines Ltd

KlasJet, a prominent charter company within the Avia Solutions Group family, has announced a new partnership with EL AL Israel Airlines Ltd. Under this agreement, EL AL will lease two Boeing 737-800 aircraft from KlasJet to meet specific operational needs, aiming to maintain high-quality service standards.

This collaboration underscores KlasJet’s commitment to enhancing specialised charter services and expanding its global presence.

Augustinas Riskus, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at KlasJet, highlighted the strategic significance of this engagement in broadening operational capabilities and providing tailored travel experiences. Gal Gershon, CEO of Sun D’or, expressed anticipation for the enhanced operational capacity and flexibility brought about by this partnership.

With a fleet of 14 aircraft and a part of the Avia Solutions Group, KlasJet contributes to the group’s status as the world’s largest ACMI provider, offering a range of aviation services including MRO, pilot training, ground handling, and associated services.