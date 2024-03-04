A decade after MH370 disappearance, families urge renewed search efforts

On the tenth anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 8, 2014, families of the 239 victims gathered in Kuala Lumpur to commemorate the event and call for renewed research efforts.

Despite discovering debris in the Indian Ocean, no trace of the passengers has been found. The families, still grappling with the emotional toll, demand further investigations and justice.

Theories surrounding the disappearance, including pilot suicide and missile launch, continue to circulate. The largest maritime search in history was conducted for three years, ending in 2017, with subsequent private efforts proving unsuccessful.

Many relatives accuse Malaysia Airlines and the Malaysian government of withholding information, a claim disputed by those involved.