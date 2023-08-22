Ryanair launches route from Brussels South Charleroi to Amman, Jordan

Ryanair has today (22 Aug) announced a new route from Brussels South Charleroi to Amman with 4 weekly flights starting from 1st November as part of its Winter ’23 schedule.

Brussels citizens/visitors can now book a well-deserved Winter break incl. this exciting new route to Amman and enjoy the lowest fares and the widest choice of destinations for Winter ‘23.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“We are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Belgian customers with the addition of this new Amman route to our Winter ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Brussels even more choice when planning their Winter getaways.

We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our flights to/from Amman this Winter as Ryanair continues to deliver more connectivity and lower fares than any other airline for Belgium.”