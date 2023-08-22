Indonesia announces commitment to acquire Boeing F-15EX fighter jets

Indonesia signs a Memorandum of Understanding to procure up to 24 F-15EX advanced fighter jets

Indonesian Minister of Defence tours F-15 production line in St. Louis

The Republic of Indonesia and Boeing shared their commitment to finalise the sale of 24 F-15EX aircraft to Indonesia, subject to U.S. government approval, during a visit of Indonesia’s Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto to the United States.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Air Vice Marshal Yusuf Jauhari, Head of Defence Facilities Agency, Indonesia Ministry of Defence, and Mark Sears, Boeing Fighters vice president and programme manager, took place today at the company’s St. Louis facility following a tour of the F-15EX production line.

“We are pleased to announce our commitment to procure the critical F-15EX fighter capability for Indonesia,” said Minister Subianto who witnessed the MoU signing. “This state-of-the-art fighter will protect and secure our nation with its advanced capabilities.”

The F-15EX is the most advanced version of the F-15 ever built, with digital fly-by-wire flight controls, a new electronic warfare system, an all-glass digital cockpit, and the latest mission systems and software capabilities, which will all be leveraged in delivering the new F-15IDN.

“We have invested years of expertise into developing the F-15EX capabilities. There is no other fighter like the F-15 in the world, and this platform will put Indonesia at the top of air dominance capabilities,” said Sears. “Boeing is ready to support this effort and remains a committed partner to the U.S. government in advancing international security objectives with allies and partners around the world.”

Boeing and Indonesia have worked in partnership for nearly 75 years to support the development of aerospace and defence capabilities in the country through training, supply chain development and collaborations. Today, Boeing’s presence in Indonesia covers commercial aviation, defence, space, supply chain, academia partnerships and talent development efforts across the local industry.

Currently, the F-15 is operated by seven countries around the world.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2023